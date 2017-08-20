Fort Wayne Women’s Soccer Falls to Detroit Mercy 3-0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a scoreless first half, Fort Wayne fell to the Detroit Mercy Titans 3-0 on Sunday (Aug. 20) at Hefner Field.

The first half was even across the board, ending in a 0-0 tie. The Mastodons had one good scoring opportunity, when Chani Warfield took a hard shot from outside the six-yard box that the Detroit Mercy keeper controlled.

The Titans jumped out at the whistle in the second half, with Rachel Russo scoring two goals in the first two minutes. The ‘Dons best scoring opportunity of the second half came off a set piece from Lindsay Yankasky. A scrum in the 18-yard box resulted in a Titan heading the ball away. Hannah Kroger took a free kick late in the second half just outside of the 18-yard box that hit the crossbar. This was shortly followed by a shot from Warfield. Russo put the nail in the coffin with a goal in the 90th minute.

Fort Wayne led in shots 16-6 on the afternoon.

Fort Wayne falls to 0-2-0 while Detroit Mercy improves to 1-0-1. The Mastodons have a week off before the Evansville Purple Aces come to Fort Wayne for a Sunday (Aug. 27) matchup at Hefner Field.