Effective Communication Strategies event to help families prepare for Alzheimer’s care

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Aging is inevitable. With it comes the chance to watch families grow and make more memories. But for a loved one affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia, this may be difficult.

It can also be hard for family members to communicate through changes. The Alzheimer’s Association is offering education programs and dementia support to help. Lori Stock, a care consultant with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, joined First News Sunday to talk about the importance of the event.

According to Stock, the Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. She said their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s

Effective Communication Strategies is an event aimed at preparing families for caring for loved ones with the disease. Topics range from the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia and how to identify the 10 warning signs to legal and financial planning and how to communicate throughout the various stages of the disease. Attendees will learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help them connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

It’s Thursday, August 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Fairview Missionary Church, located at 525 E. 200 N., in Angola.

There are no fees to attend programs but registration is requested by contacting the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. For a full listing of the education programs, click here.

The Association is calling on dedicated volunteers statewide to assist in delivering education programs as Alzheimer’s Association Community Educators. Volunteers help the Association better service Indiana communities by spreading awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, care giving tips and connecting people with valuable resources. Click here for more information on how to get involved.