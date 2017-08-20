Easley Extends Streak in Fort Wayne Loss to Great Lakes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps right fielder Nate Easley reached base three times on Saturday night at Parkview Field to extend his on-base streak to 23 games, but Fort Wayne lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers), 10-1. A sellout crowd of 8,009 was in attendance for Stand Up to Cancer Night presented by Fifth Third Banks as more than $109,000 was raised to fight cancer. The sellout was the 21st of the season at Parkview Field.

Great Lakes (25-30, 61-63) scored the first run on the third pitch of the game. Saige Jenco hit a solo home run over the wall in right-center field to put the Loons up, 1-0.

Fort Wayne (35-20, 61-64) tied the game in the bottom of the first inning. Two walks and a single by designated hitter Hudson Potts loaded the bases. With the bases loaded, a balk brought home the lone TinCaps run of the game to knot the score, 1-1.

The Loons broke the game open in the third. With two outs, Gavin Lux singled. Jeren Kendall followed with a double to score Lux and give Great Lakes a 2-1 lead. After a Starling Heredia walk, Connor Wong hit his second three-run home run in as many nights, giving the Loons a 5-1 advantage.

Great Lakes added two more runs in the fifth frame. Kendall tripled in a run to make it 6-1, and Heredia singled, scoring Kendall for a 7-1 edge.

The Loons scored another pair of runs with two outs in the seventh. Wong picked up his fourth RBI of the game with a run-scoring double to extend Great Lakes’ lead to 8-1. Jared Walker followed with a double to score Wong to make the score 9-1.

Great Lakes stamped an exclamation point on the game with a Brock Carpenter solo home run to lead off the eighth inning for a 10-1 advantage.

TinCaps starting pitcher Michel Baez struck out 11 batters in just four innings of work. The right-hander did give up two home runs though. In total, Baez allowed four hits and five runs while walking three batters.

Loons relief pitchers Melvin Jimenez (W), Jeremiah Muhammad, and James Carter combined to throw 8 and 2/3 scoreless innings to secure the win for Great Lakes.

The 19 strikeouts for Fort Wayne pitchers matched a season high. It was a good night to do so, as every strikeout meant Fifth Third was donating $5,300 to Stand Up To Cancer. Additionally, the TinCaps wore special themed jerseys for the occasion that were auctioned off online. Every fan in attendance equated to a dollar donation as well.

