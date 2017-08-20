Celebrate the rich diversity of arts and culture at Taste of the Arts Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’ll have an opportunity to celebrate the rich diversity of arts and culture in Fort Wayne very soon. The annual Taste of the Arts Festival is right around the corner.

Carmen Tse, chair of the festival and Susan Mendenhall, who is the President of Arts United, joined First News Sunday for a preview.

Taste of the Arts Festival celebrates and supports the rich diversity of arts and cultural experiences in the community. The festival is open to all, providing access to art without cost. Join the 2017 Taste of the Arts festival to get a taste of Fort Wayne art, culture, food, drinks and more.

It takes place on Friday, August 25 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the downtown Arts Campus 300 E Main Street.