Brother, sister charged in death at Evansville motel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say two siblings have been charged with murder in the death of a 53-year-old man who was severely beaten at an Evansville motel.

Police were called to the Evansville Inn & Suites after 5 p.m. Friday. TV station WFIE says Cheryl Rumsey denied killing the victim, but she was implicated by her brother, Steven Bailey. WFIE cited a probable cause affidavit.

The 54-year-old Bailey told police that he joined his sister in attacking Paul Phillips. It wasn’t immediately known if the siblings had lawyers who could be approached for comment.

The 55-year-old Rumsey told police, “put me in jail,” when told that her brother had given a detailed statement.

