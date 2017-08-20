Brad Miller Hosts 14th Annual Gala, Auction & Golf Outing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 14 Years. That’s how long Brad Miller played in the NBA – and it’s also how many years he’s hosted this event.

The Fort Wayne native gave back at his 14th Annual gala, auction and golf outing that benefits the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Their goal this year was to raise $250,000 to support 1,800 matches. Pieces that were auctioned off to help others included autographed sports memorabilia as well as cuisine from some of the area’s top restaurants.

Miller played for six teams in his NBA career, most notably for the Sacramento Kings. He has a career averaged of 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.