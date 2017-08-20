Asphalt companies struggling to keep up with surplus work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People who have driven around Fort Wayne this summer have certainly ran into construction or maybe even driven across a newly resurfaced road. This is bringing a lot of business for asphalt companies are struggling to keep up.

May to October is the busy season for Fort Wayne asphalt companies like Asphalt Maintenance Service. Office manager Kyle Miller says this year has been particularly busy.

“The paving side of things has really taken off this year, so much so that we are at that point where some jobs we are having to push into next season just because we don’t have the manpower to do the good quality work that we want to do,” he said.

The company has already scheduled more than 300 jobs this year. They’ve had to push at least 5 jobs so far to next year.

“What I think we should make of it is the economy is strong,” Miller said. “People are back to having confidence in doing things like this that in a down year like in 2008, 2009, or even into 2010 they were not as comfortable doing these things that are maybe seen as extra.”

Miller says he’s disappointed that he can’t serve everyone this year, but says the overflow of work is good a good sign for the city.

“I think it’s fantastic for the city of Fort Wayne because it furthers our goal,” he said. “A lot of things are happening in Fort Wayne in downtown with the different streets being redone. It just helps to beautify our city. It helps when visitors show up. It helps to give them a visual that we’re a great city and that things are happening here.”

Miller says If people have a road, parking lot, or driveway that needs to be paved, they should hire someone as soon as possible or you may have to wait until next year.