Akron man critically hurt in rollover crash near Warsaw

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A rollover crash south of Warsaw early Sunday morning left a man in critical condition.

The crash was reported around 12:08 a.m. on South County Farm Road near County Road 350 South, according to Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Cpt. Chris McKeand.

McKeand said Larry L. Rose, 63, Akron, was on County Farm Road and left the road for an unknown reason. Rose overcorrected his SUV and rolled in a nearby field.

Emergency responders found Rose unresponsive when they arrived. Rose was air lifted to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.