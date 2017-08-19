Young athletes learn life-saving techniques

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – When you get into junior high or high school you start learning CPR. However, tragedy can strike anytime, so the younger you know life saving techniques the better.

“Anybody can do it,” St. Joe Hospital Registered Nurse India Woods said. “You see the signs and every second saves a life. If someone is passed out in front of you and says ‘I don’t feel good.’ One little kids asked if they check for a pulse. Yeah check for a pulse, and if they’re not responding the best thing is to jump right on it until help can get there.”

Woods and others helped teach elementary to middle school aged kids hands-only CPR at the annual Metro Youth Sports Football Jamboree Saturday. The kids were interested.

“It’s helpful. It’s amazing,” they said.

“You get them engaged, and they really understand when someone is in need of help they can do that,” Woods said.

Even at a young age kids can recognize the signs of distress. The athletes had plenty of energy after the games to take on another challenge. Woods gave them one minute to try to get 100 chest compressions in on a dummy.

This is the 44th year for Metro Youth Sports. For more on hands-only CPR click here.