Train derails in New Haven, closes intersection for hours

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A train derailment closed an intersection in New Haven overnight.

According to police dispatch, the train went of the rails around 11:00 Friday night.

The problem area was centralized to the intersection of Nelson and Hartzell Roads, where several stacked container cars were seen leaning.

The derailment happened near a Norfolk Southern complex where several railroad lines intersect.

Lifting equipment arrived as NewsChannel 15 was on scene, to upright the cars.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours as crews worked.

