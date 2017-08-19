Police: Man pulls out knife in front of paramedics

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A three hour standoff ended peacefully after Allen County SWAT members entered a mobile home and took a man into custody.

According to the New Haven Police Department, paramedics were initially called to a home in the 7000 block of Moeller Road around 2 p.m. Saturday.

A police statement said paramedics were initially told a man was having seizures. When medics arrived at the home they found a man in a bedroom.

Police said the man then pulled out a knife and told paramedics he was not going with them.

The paramedics left and contact New Haven police.

Officers arrived but the man refused to come out of the home or talk to police. Allen County SWAT members also tried to make contact with the man but he refused, according to a police statement.

SWAT then went into the home and took the man into custody around 5 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation but attempted to escape from the hospital and resisted law enforcement, according to a police statement.

New Haven police identified the man as Dalton Anspach, 24, Fort Wayne. He was taken to the Allen County Jail and booked on an initial charge of resisting law enforcement, according to a police statement.

The incident is under investigation.