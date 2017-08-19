Pie Lady on 5 shares tips for best pie crust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -The last official day of summer is almost a month away. That change means a shift in seasonal produce and the ingredients we use to cook. Summer provides cherries and with fall comes pumpkin all possible flavors for a homemade pie.

But baking can be something of an art form. Carlene Staller came on to share some tips. Staller is known as the Pie Lady on 5. She said she made her first pie 36 years ago, ‘trying to snag a man’. She’s been married for 35 years, so that should tell you how good the pie was.

Her specialty is an old-fashioned sugar cream pie, her own secret recipe, that family and friends can’t get enough of.

The Pie Lady on Rt. 5 in Indiana is one of many pie makers featured in the PBS special A Few Good Pie Places. Which aired August 25, 2015 on PBS. A Few Good Pie Places is a celebration, a travelogue and an hour-long portrait of people across America who make and eat pies.

Available pies $10: Carlene’s Sugar Cream, Rhubarb Cream, Pumpkin. $12 Pies Pecan, Blueberry, Blueberry Cream, Blueberry Crumb, Apple, Dutch Apple, Cherry, Cherry Crumb, Rhubarb/Seasonal, Peach, Carlene’s Sugar Cream/Peaches, Carlene’s Sugar Cream/Red Raspberries, Chocolate Sugar Cream, Almond Joy, Sugar Cream, Butterscotch Sugar Cream, Coconut Sugar Cream, Lemon Sugar Cream. Apple Dumplings: $10 for a pan of 4

Here’s one of her pie crust recipes: Tattoo 2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter crisco

5-6 Tablespoons cold water.

Combine flour and salt. Cut in Crisco, add water. Mix until combined and roll out.

You can visit her website at thepieladyon5.com or call 260-224-7992.