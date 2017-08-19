One officer dead, 3 wounded in separate Florida shootings

Associated Press Published:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — One police officer was killed and three wounded in Friday nighttime shootings in two Florida cities where the officers were responding to suspected drug activity and reports of a suicide attempt.

Police said one officer was killed and another gravely injured in Kissimmee in central Florida.

The other two officers were injured a couple of hours later in Jacksonville.

Three suspects in Kissimmee were arrested; one is being sought.

The shooter in Jacksonville was shot and killed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts