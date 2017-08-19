One officer dead, 3 wounded in separate Florida shootings

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — One police officer was killed and three wounded in Friday nighttime shootings in two Florida cities where the officers were responding to suspected drug activity and reports of a suicide attempt.

Police said one officer was killed and another gravely injured in Kissimmee in central Florida.

The other two officers were injured a couple of hours later in Jacksonville.

Three suspects in Kissimmee were arrested; one is being sought.

The shooter in Jacksonville was shot and killed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.