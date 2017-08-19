Man dies after apartment complex shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man died after an overnight shooting outside of an apartment complex.

In the second shooting incident in about two hours, police were called to East Central Towers in the 900 block of E. Washington Blvd. around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 there were several reports of people hearing shots fired.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man near a building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken from the scene seriously hurt, but was downgraded to critical condition. He died at the hospital.

Crime scene investigators worked the scene into the early morning hours, collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

The victim’s name and official cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County coroner’s office.

The apartment complex has been the site of several deadly shootings in 2017, including a man shot in a wheelchair in the end of July and a Fort Wayne Community Schools educator and coach shot and killed in May.

A police SWAT situation followed a report of “shots fired” near the complex in early July.

Two people were shot and killed while sitting in their car near the same building, on E. Wayne Street, in October 2015.