Man critically hurt in Gaywood Drive shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition. Fort Wayne Police were called to the 4300 block of Gaywood Drive just before 11:20 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived at the location they found a man two blocks away at the intersection of Senate Avenue and Southpark Drive. Officers discovered that the man had been shot.

According to police, evidence indicated the shooting happened in the front yard of a house in the 4300 block of Gaywood Drive and the victim walked two blocks before being found by officers.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition and has since been downgraded to critical.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.