LGBTQ drama film premiers exclusively in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The local film director that brought the annual Hollywood Glam Gala to Fort Wayne, held an exclusive screening of his new film today at the Cinema Center.

Derek Vitatoe created the film “Anathema” to give society a blueprint of how to accept and embrace the LGBTQ community. It’s about a power couple’s son named Michael who’s searching for his missing boyfriend. When his well-known parents won’t help – out of hate for his sexual orientation – he hires a private investigator.

Vitatoe hopes the story relates with viewers.

“It’s good versus evil and in the end the good ends up outshining the evil,” he explained. “But it’s a great story and as viewers watch it they’ll be able to nod their head in agreement, shake their head in disagreement at some, but at the end of the day leave here with a small message of hope and acceptance at the end of the day.”

