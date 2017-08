FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jordan Presley made quite an impression in his first game in a Bishop Luers uniform – and his 81-yard scamper for a score was something to behold.

Presley wound up with 288 total yards of offense and three scores to lead Bishop Luers to a 34-19 win over Carroll.

