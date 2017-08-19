FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library discovered newspaper articles from Fort Wayne dating 1918 and 1925 about previous solar eclipse events.

All of these articles in the gallery below can be accessed by the public, according to Audrey Clark, Assistant Marketing Manager at the Allen County Public Library.

The Genealogy Center is the largest public collection and the second largest collection of materials in the entire country.

Genealogy Center uncovers old solar eclipse articles View as list View as gallery Open Gallery