Firefighters working hard to prepare for first New Haven Fire Muster and Expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -The New Haven Fire Muster and Expo will offer friendly competitions between firefighting teams.

Fire Muster Coordinator Ray Easterly, Fire Chief Josh Hale and Denny Gear who runs the Fort Wayne Fire Fighters Museum, all came on First News Saturday for more information.

A fire muster is an event pertaining to fire/rescue services which is held in a central area and has many activities for fire department members, vendors and other community members. A muster typically revolves around a firematic competition between fire companies from around the surrounding area.

Fire rescue teams and vendors from at least 6 different states across the region will be there. Plus 100 antique fire trucks from all over the region, including Chicago Fire Engine 17 from the movie “Backdraft”, two track trucks from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana Task Force One and many more current and antique apparatus.

This one day event will begin with a parade at 10:00 a.m. on Broadway in downtown New Haven and will display unique EMS and Fire apparatus throughout the State of Indiana and across the region. The Indiana State Fire Marshall will also attend this event.

There’s a variety of attractions including a flea market, exhibits, demonstrations, apparatus judging, vehicle shows, various contests, kids’ activities and much more. During this family event, New Haven firefighters will have the opportunity to showcase their community and interact with other fire departments across the region.

New Haven is proud of its fire department and its professionals are dedicated to saving lives and providing a safer city for residents. This Fire Muster will also provide a better understanding of the daily challenges that are met by a firefighter and medic.

The muster is Saturday, August 26 from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Broadway in Downtown New Haven, It’s free and open to the public.

Click here for more details on the schedules.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the New Haven/Adams Township Fire Department, The Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum and the Hoosier Burn Camp.