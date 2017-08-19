DNR: Alcohol possible factor in ORV crash near Decatur

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was hospitalized with head and body injuries after crashing an off-road vehicle Friday evening.

According to Indiana Conservation Officers, 55-year-old Mary A. Susnjar was operating the OVR near 9501 County Road North 400 West when she lost control and went off the road. Investigators said they’re not sure why Susnjar lost control and crashed.

Officials said Susnjar was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Susnjar was not wearing a helmet when the vehicle crashed.

Investigators said alcohol might have been a factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation.