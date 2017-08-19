Community Mental Health Summit dedicates 2017 theme to suicide prevention

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is Suicide Awareness Month and it’s an unfortunate fact of life that veterans often struggle with mental health and suicide.

Indiana has a higher rate of veteran suicide than many other states. To help combat the problem, the VA of Northern Indiana is hosting their annual Community Mental Health Summit and this year their focusing on Suicide Prevention. Neuropsychologist NiVonne Thompson joined First News for more information Saturday morning.

It provides an opportunity for the VA to link and network with community based agencies/providers and with local and state governmental agencies with the shared goal to enhance the mental health and well-being of Veterans and their family members.

This year the summit platform is, “Integrating Care Within Our Community” with focus on Suicide Prevention. Presentations will be provided by special guest speakers and we will be answering the important questions.

The 2017 Community Mental Health Summit is happening on Wednesday, August 23rd from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Parkview Mirro Center. Look at tickets here.

The number for the National Veterans Crisis Line is 800-273-8255.