Bishop Dwenger rallies to beat Concordia Lutheran in Pre-SAC Girls’ Volleyball Tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There isn’t an asterisk by this one.

Bishop Dwenger beats rival Concordia Lutheran in a five-set thriller to take the Pre-Season SAC Tournament. The Saints win 25-16, 23-25, 25-27, 25-20, 16-14.

After a convincing first set victory for the Saints, the Cadets took the next two sets. The energy and emotion was only pumped up even further for the final two sets. Bishop Dwenger now hopes this win can carry them this season into postseason glory.

They won this tournament a year ago when they beat Snider. This one meant a little

Don't call it a comeback… down 2-1, @BDHSVolleyball rallies to win the Pre-Season SAC Tourney w/ the final kill from @annaburkhardt18 pic.twitter.com/vMUy1d3tIl — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) August 19, 2017