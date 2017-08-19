8/18 Highlight Zone – Week One

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2017 football season kicked off with some impressive performances, perhaps none more so than the one fans at Dean Gorsuch Field saw in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Bishop Luers topped Carroll 34-19.

Jordan Presley – a transfer from Homestead – made his first game in a Luers uniform count with 288 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. The junior caught 7 passes for 201 yards and two scores while rushing 18 times for 90 yards and a TD. Justin Gaston rushed 7 times for 115 yards and a TD for Luers while Norman Knapke was 14-for-24 for 299 yards and three scores.

Carroll was led by Jack Miguel at quarterback who went 25-for-49 for 214 yards and a score while Justin Becker hauled in 5 receptions for 87 yards.

4A no. 6 Bishop Dwenger topped Wayne 27-12 in a highly anticipated game at Wayne Stadium. Tommy Steele hauled in 3 receptions for 108 yards and a score while Jacob Monnier’s short TD in the fourth quarter helped seal the deal for the Saints. Wayne’s Devonair Kelsaw caught 4 balls for 103 yards and a score while Brandan Young threw for 331 yards for the Generals.

At Chambers Field the Mike Brevard era got off to a promising start before 6A no. 8 Snider took over on the way to a 59-7 win. Ethan Hoover’s pick six in the first quarter put the Panthers on the board first, but North Side responded with a rushing touchdown from freshman quarterback Ronald Collins. Christian Covington paced the Snider offense with 12 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Defending 3A state champion Concordia got off to a solid start in 2017, beating South Side 29-0 at Zollner Stadium. Marcus Morrow rushed 24 times for 216 yards and two scores for the Cadets while new starting quarterback Jake Byrd was 13-for-38 for 205 yards and two TDs with one interception. Ka’shawn Bass tallied nine tackles to lead the Archers.

Homestead bested Northrop 43-23 at Spuller Stadium despite an early 14-0 lead for the Bruins. Northern Illinois recruit Jiya Wright had a big game at quarterback for the Spartans, as the senior threw for 225 yards and 4 TDs while running for 176 yards and a score. Trevin Taylor snagged two touchdown catches for the Spartans. Gavin Schoenle was 11-for-23 for 161 yards and a score for Northrop while Keishon Edwards rushed for 45 yards and a TD.

Fans at John Young Stadium saw 4A no. 9 New Haven roll over Heritage 49-7 on a big night for running back Stephan Owens. Owens rushed 12 times for 154 yards and 3 TDs to lead the Bulldogs. Bryan Sexton threw two TD passes for New Haven – one to Kentrel Thomas and one to James Gardner. Travis Gardner led Heritage with 4 receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

4A no. 8 East Noble traveled to the Rockpile in Plymouth and opened 2017 with a tough 22-18 defeat.

Leo hit the road for a 38-24 win at South Bend Riley with quarterback A.J. Restivo having a big night. Restive threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns while Trenton Bonner added 6 catches for 151 yards and a score and also added a rushing TD.

Angola earned a 30-7 win over DeKalb at Cecil E. Young Field on Friday night. Chance Roddy threw three touchdown passes to lead the Hornets while Joel McCurdy found paydirt twice. Dylan Deller scored DeKalb’s lone TD.

At George Fisher Field Warsaw it was the Tigers over Columbia City 21-6. Jacob Wigent led the Eagles with 110 yards on the ground. Tristan Larsh rushed for 130 yards and two TDs for Warsaw while Will McGarvey added 136 yards and a score.

At Kriegbaum Field Huntington North fell to 4A no. 14 Marions 35-0. Mason Landrum rushed for 101 yards to lead the Vikings.

Down in Ossian Norwell fell 54-13 to an Eastbrook team ranked no. 2 in 2A. Davon Wallace led Eastbrook with three rushing touchdowns. Carson Ringger paced Norwell with 20 carries for 65 yards while Joe Taylor hit Landon Geiger for a pretty 42-yard TD in the second half.

1A no. 4 Adams Central picked up where it left off last season, as the Jets defeated Adams county rival Bellmont 42-14. Logan Macklin rushed 15 times for 148 yards and a score while Drew Schultz added 20 carries for 118 yards and 2 TDs and Parker Bates scored 2 rushing TDs of his own for the Jets. Bellmont’s Matt Laughlin led the team with 70 yards on the ground, including a 67-yard touchdown scamper.

2A no. 3 Woodlan earned a solid victory out of the gate by beating Eastside 35-19 at Etzler Field in Todd Mason’s debut as the Blazers head coach. Justin Durkes was 19-for-24 passing for 199 yards and two TDs while Donald Guerrant caught 8 passes for 104 yards and Jack Rhoades rushed 29 times for 173 yards and two TDs. Aaron Dean caught 4 passes for 73 yards and a score to pace Eastside.

1A no. 10 Churubusco topped county rival Whitko 56-0 Friday night behind 340 rushing yards on offense and three interceptions on defense. Gage Kelly racked up a receiving TD, a rushing TD, and an interception. Garrett Horn rushed 8 times for 113 yards and a score but led the game with an apparent leg injury.

3A no. 10 Garrett rolled to a 42-0 win at Prairie Heights behind five touchdown passes from quarterback Levi Follett. Jamier Ingraffia hauled in two TDs for the Railroaders and Follett was 7-for-9 for 102 yards.

Bragging rights in Noble county belong to West Noble as the Chargers defeated Central Noble 32-14 at Cougar Field. Chase Wroblewski hit Jason Pruitt for a TD late in the second quarter to give the Chargers an 18-7 lead at the break. Wroblewski would run one in in the third quarter to make it 25-7.