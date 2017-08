FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New team, same Jordan Presley.

The transfer from Homestead made his debut for Bishop Luers and certainly did not disappoint. The junior running back accounted for 288 total yards and 3 touchdowns in the Knights victory over Carroll, 34-19. Presley had a pair of screen pass that looked dead in the backfield only before he found a seam and scored a long touchdown.

Bishop Luers totaled 537 total yards.

"Welcome to the Lue"… 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣+ yards of total offense between Presley and Justin Gaston tonight 🏃💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/yPNblcUQNZ — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) August 19, 2017

The Chargers face Snider next week while the Knights take on Wayne.