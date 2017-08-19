30th Animal Care and Control Walk for Animals adds timed 5K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Care and Control is quickly approaching. This year marks the 30th time for the Annual Walk for Animals and 5K run.

Holly Pasquinelli from Animal Care and Control joined First News for the details. The event is is September 17, 2017 in Franke Park. The 5K race is at 9:30 a.m. with the walk at noon. You can register online now.

This is a fundraising event for Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s Humane Education Department. Some of the vendors include Walmart, Richlene Kennels, NE IN Vet emergency specialty hospital and HOPE for animals.

Dogs are encouraged to participate in the run or walk as long as they are leashed at all times, current on rabies and distemper vaccines, and have excellent temperament with other dogs and children. Strollers are welcome in the run and walk.

Registration is non-refundable. 5K pack pick up is Saturday, September 16th from 3:00-6:00 p.m at Fleetfeet Sports. Fleetfeet Sports is located in the Village of Coventry behind Starbucks.