Science Central sells out of eclipse viewers

Related Coverage Jefferson Pointe to host eclipse viewing party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Those searching for specialty glasses to view Monday’s Solar Eclipse will have to look elsewhere other than Science Central.

Science Central said Friday that due to the “overwhelming excitement” surround the eclipse, its Gift Shop had sold out of solar viewers – cards with solar filters. Science Central said it would not be getting another shipment.

Science Central is still offering solar glasses to new or renewed members, though. It said anyone who signs up for a new membership or completed an early renewal of an existing membership with receive solar glasses.

Entry level memberships will gain members two pairs of glasses, while those who sign up for deluxe level memberships will receive four pairs, Science Central said.

Solar eclipse glasses will also be available to the first 1,000 people who show up at Jefferson Pointe Monday for its viewing party. WANE-TV Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri will host the event.