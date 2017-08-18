Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks set to be sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged with plotting to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving overseas training is scheduled to be sentenced.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud is set to be sentenced Friday morning in federal court in Columbus.

Mohamud’s attorney argues a lengthy prison term isn’t necessary.

Attorney Sam Shamansky says the 25-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing “the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology.”

Court documents unsealed earlier this summer show Mohamud pleaded guilty almost two years ago to terrorism charges.

Government prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.