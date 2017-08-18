Ohio county to pay $375K to settle jail pepper spray lawsuit

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county will pay $375,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who was pepper-sprayed by a corrections officer while strapped to restraint chair.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2wmPxXs ) 25-year-old Amber Swink sued southwest Ohio’s Montgomery County in September 2016 for civil rights violations.

The settlement was reached Wednesday.

Swink was jailed in November 2015 after being accused of assaulting a police officer. She pleaded guilty and was sent to an in-patient treatment facility in April after failing to comply with court orders.

The corrections officer was a sergeant in 2015 who has since been promoted to captain.

The incident prompted a federal civil rights investigation. A grand jury declined to indict the corrections officer on felony charges.

A Dayton city prosecutor says misdemeanor charges are possible.

