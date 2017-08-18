Jury finds shooter guilty of 2016 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of murder.

An Allen Superior Court jury on Friday found Christopher Figgs guilty of murder in the July 2016 shooting death of Edward Kiel along McKinnie Avenue.

The 28-year-old Kiel was shot in a car with Figg’s former girlfriend last year, according to police. Kiel attempted to drive the vehicle but eventually crashed. The woman in the car with Figgs suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Figgs was named as a person of interest shortly after the shooting. He was eventually arrested in Sept. 2016 in Alabama by U.S. Marshals on a charge of murder and additional charges of possession of a handgun without a license and for using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

He faced a trial in February, but a jury was unable to reach a decision after more than eight hours of deliberations, and a mistrial was declared.

The second time around, a jury came to an agreement about Figgs’ guilt.

Figgs is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22.