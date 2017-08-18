IPFW to host solar eclipse viewing party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana University–Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) will hold a public viewing party for the partial solar eclipse Monday, August 21, from 1 to 4 p.m., with 2:25 p.m. being the time to see the maximum of the eclipse. Though Fort Wayne is not in the path of the total solar eclipse, an approximate 85% partial eclipse will be visible in the city.

Faculty members and students from the department of physics will be on hand to provide proper viewing equipment, including solar observing glasses and a solar telescope. There will be a discussion about the different types of solar eclipses and how they happen. Attendees will also have the opportunity to make pinhole observation devices and learn how they work.

The viewing party will take place on the lawn between Kettler Hall and Neff Hall (buildings marked as such on the campus map) on the south side of campus, near the East Coliseum Boulevard entrance. Parking is available in lots 4, 5 and 6, or parking garage 1, all located on the south-side of campus.

If you unable to attend the event but are interested in watching live coverage of the total solar eclipse, College Access TV (CATV) will carry the four-hour broadcast from NASA TV from noon to 4 p.m. on its channel. It can be viewed on Comcast Cablevision Channel 5, Frontier FiOS Channel 30, and on the quad display on the second floor of the Helmke Library in the center of campus,

For more information on the viewing party, contact Mark Masters, chair and professor of physics, at 260-481-6153 or masters@ipfw.edu.