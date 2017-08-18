Indiana man gets 75 years for food delivery driver’s slaying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a food delivery driver has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Peter Hutchings Jr. was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder in the November 2015 killing of 27-year old Mark Miller. He was sentenced to 55 years for the murder, with an additional 20-year sentence for a habitual offender enhancement.

The Indianapolis Star reports Miller’s relatives say he was making his last delivery of the night for China King when he was killed.

Detectives say the delivery order that led to Miller’s slaying was placed from a cellphone found on Hutchings.

A woman has also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and carrying a handgun without a license in the case. Terri Willliams will be sentenced Sept. 27.

