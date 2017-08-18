Indiana district to dismiss students before Monday’s eclipse

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana school district has opted to dismiss classes before Monday’s solar eclipse because school officials fear the eclipse glasses they purchased won’t protect students’ eyes.

Clarksville Community School Corporation officials decided to dismiss students before Monday’s partial solar eclipse begins so that students can view the eclipse under parental supervision.

WDRB-TV reports school administrators in the Ohio River community felt the eclipse glasses the district purchased aren’t safe enough.

Ophthalmologist Brennan Greene says the wrong glasses can cause pupils to dilate, allowing more of the damaging rays to enter your eyes.

Monday’s eclipse will be a total solar eclipse for a small part of the U.S. and a partial eclipse elsewhere.

The moon will block about 95 percent of the sun’s light in Clarksville.

