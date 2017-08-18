GOTW Preview: Bishop Luers at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two teams with SAC title aspirations will go head-to-head in the week one Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Carroll hosts Bishop Luers at Dean Gorsuch Field Friday night at 7 p.m.

Last year these two met in week one and it did not disappoint. Carroll won a shootout 38-27 behind a 200+ yard performance from now-graduated running back Nic Novotny.

This time around Luers is stacked in the offensive backfield with Homestead transfer Jordan Presley (1,700+ yards last year for the Spartans) and Ty Hambright teaming up for the Knights.

Tune into the WANE-TV 6 p.m. newscast on Friday where Doug Dinan will join us live for a pregame interview. Then don’t miss the return of the Highlight Zone at 11:10 – Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!