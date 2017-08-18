Free Friday | Fun Weekend Events

Friday Nites Live Concert Series
4130 West Jefferson Blvd.
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Featuring the music of New Millennium Orchestra
August 18th at 6:30-8:30pm
Rock the Plaza 2017
900 Library Plaza
Allen County Public Library
Free concert series
August 18th at 6 p.m.
Features music of Basketcase, B45s, etc.
ArtCity at RiverCity
1550 Griffin St.
August 19th at 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
By TekVenture
Artists, makers and crafters,
Food trucks, live music & karaoke
August Splash-In Movie
10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd
Parkview YMCA
Showing of Zootopia
Saturday, August 19th
Splash Park Activities: 7:30pm
Movie: 8:30-9:00pm
Open to the public.
Chilly Adams
2725 Broadway
Trubble Brewing
Saturday, August 19th
8:30-11:30 p.m.
Check back for a new list of events next Friday!