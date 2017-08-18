Driver crashed into another vehicle, died at scene

KOSCIUSKO CO., Ind. (WANE) One person is dead after a crash near Claypool. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department was called to the intersection of 700 South and 600 West for a two vehicle crash around 2 p.m. Friday.

A victim was heading South in a 2012 Chevy. The man then turned into the path of and crashed into a 1995 Kenworth heading West. The driver of the other vehicle had only minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The Kosciusko County Fatal Team was assisted at the scene by members of the Mentone Fire Department, Mentone EMS, Burket Fire Department, Mentone Police Department, Kosciusko County Emergency Management, the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office, and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.