Crash closes US 24 lanes in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A crash has closed lanes of U.S. 24 in Huntington.

Police and medics were called just after 1:30 p.m. Friday to the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 at Old Fort Wayne Road in Huntington on a report of a crash there. Two vehicles were reportedly involved.

One person was pinned in one of the vehicles. That person was flown by a medical helicopter to the hospital. It is not known if any other person was injured.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Ron Galaviz said police have closed all eastbound lanes of the highway. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Crash involving 2 vehicles has eastbound lanes of US 24 @ Old Ft Wayne Rd in Huntington CLOSED. Avoid area and seek alternate route. — Sgt. Ron Galaviz (@ISPFortWayne) August 18, 2017