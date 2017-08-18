Clear Lake native Rory Kramer gets MTV show

NEW YORK (WANE) Steuben County native and popular videographer Rory Kramer is headed to MTV.

Kramer announced Friday on his Instagram page that he will star in an adventure show on MTV called “Dare To Live.” The part-time Clear Lake resident will join with musical artists in wild, thrill-seeking affairs that Kramer has come to be known for.

In a trailer on MTV.com, Kramer takes artists like The Chainsmokers, Iggy Azalea and Shawn Mendes on adventures like air boating through a swamp, swimming with sharks, flying in a fighter jet and even slip-n-sliding at his Clear Lake property. He also films the artists in concert.

“We’re all going to die one day,” Kramer says in the trailer, “but today, we dare to live.”

“‘Dare To Live’ encapsulates this spirit of adventure, as Rory takes his artist friends to the farthest reaches of their comfort zones and across the globe,” according to MTV.

WATCH | ‘Dare To Live’ trailer

Kramer’s Lake Life videos, which have featured artists like Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers at play in and around Clear Lake and Steuben County, have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

MTV’s Dare to Live premieres Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 11 p.m.