5 adults treated after foul odor at Indianapolis school

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis firefighters say five people received medical treatment after being sickened by the release of foul-smelling water from a ventilation system at a school.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith says three adults were transported to a hospital and two others were treated at the scene of the incident Thursday afternoon at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired on the Indianapolis north side.

She says about 24 students and 24 staff were inside a building when the smell occurred but most began feeling better once they left the building and were able to breathe fresh air.

She says a compressor automatically released condensation and the mixture of air, compressor oil and water produced a smell that may cause a congested feeling in the throat and difficulty breathing.

