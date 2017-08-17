YWCA Northeast Indiana announces new President/CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) YWCA Northeast Indiana announced Paul Hughes-Schuh as its next President/CEO at a news conference at its Fort Wayne offices Thursday morning.

“From the initial forming of the Search Committee, we focused our energy on identifying an individual who would capitalize on the momentum of recent years for YWCA Northeast Indiana. We are very excited to have Paula Hughes-Schuh joining us to carry that momentum forward! said Jennifer Flanagan, Board Chair.

Hughes-Schuh comes to the YWCA from Twelve One Strategy, a consulting corporation that focuses on the integration of values and business; working with government, education, for-profit and non-profit organizations. She has helped dozens of companies navigate a path to operational and financial success with regional, national and global impact.

Previously Hughes-Schuh worked for Ambassador Enterprises where she was a Senior Operations Manager for the Non-profit Investing team. In her role, she developed strategic relationships and new investing opportunities in the non-profit sector. She has also worked for True North Strategic Advisors, specializing in non-profit consulting and cooperate finance.

Many people will probably remember Hughes-Schuh, known then as Paula Hughes, for the eight years she served on the Allen County Council. In 2011, she was the Republican nominee for Fort Wayne mayor.

Hughes-Schuh’s work in the non-profit sector of Fort Wayne began in 1996 when she served as the Director of Development for Arts United for two years before joining the Downtown Improvement District as president from 1998-2004.

Hughes-Schuh is a graduate of Indiana University with a BA in Sociology and Religious Studies. She has an MBA in Management and Marketing from the University of Saint Francis.

She has served on many boards including Transmission and Fluid Equipment, Ivy Tech as both Vice Chair and Chair of the State Board of Trustees and has served on over 20 local and regional non-profit organizations.

Hughes-Schuh began her new role August 14 and will work with Debby Beckman, current President/CEO, until the end of the month. Beckman officially retires August 25.

YWCA Northeast Indiana is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.” For comprehensive information about this important work, go to: http://www.ywca/nein.org and http://www.ywca.org.

