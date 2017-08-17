Van plows into Barcelona crowd in attack

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A government official in Barcelona says one person has been confirmed dead and 32 others injured in the van attack in the city’s historic Las Ramblas district.

Catalonia’s regional interior chief Joaquim Forn said during a news conference on Thursday: “Unfortunately the number of fatalities will likely rise.”

Media in Barcelona are reporting that up to 13 died in the attack.

Barcelona police said on Twitter that 10 of the 32 people injured were seriously hurt.

A van mounted a sidewalk in the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, slamming into a crowd of pedestrians on Thursday afternoon.

