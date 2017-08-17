Trine University unveils ice arena

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Trine University unveiled its new Thunder Ice Arena Thursday morning. It will be home to Trine University’s men’s and women’s hockey teams.

Trine’s NCAA Division III women’s hockey team will be the only intercollegiate women’s hockey program in the state of Indiana.

The university announced plans for the 750-seat arena in April 2016. Trine University’s new 50,600-square-foot facility is located on the southwest portion of campus near the softball and soccer fields.

It is an NCAA-compliant ice rink complete with men’s and women’s lockers, concessions, a pro shop with wearables, sticks and skates for sale, a VIP lounge and two press boxes.

The project cost an estimated construction cost of $4.5 million.

The facility will also host community youth hockey, learn-to-skate programs, and there will be open skate times for the public.

The arena officially opens to Sept. 5.