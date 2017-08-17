TinCaps almost perfect in 7-0 win in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Lake Bachar and Jose Galindo, along with their defense, nearly teamed up for what would’ve been just the fourth nine-inning perfect game in Midwest League history. However, after 8 2/3 innings of perfection, the Cubs’ number nine hitter, Jhonny Pereda, ripped a double deep to center field. Nevertheless, Fort Wayne blanked South Bend, 7-0, at Four Winds Field on Thursday night.

Pereda’s double that one-hopped off the wall in center came on a 3-1 pitch. The previous 2-1 pitch was a fastball from Galindo that the TinCaps’ dugout wanted to be called a strike on the outside corner, but was instead deemed a ball. Galindo recovered to retire the next batter, capping off Fort Wayne’s sixth shutout win of the season to earn a split of the four-game series.

The last perfect game thrown in the Midwest League occurred in 2004 when Chris Coughlin accomplished the rare feat for Burlington.

Bachar finished with seven perfect innings as the starter. The 22-year-old right-hander from Winfield, Ill., threw 74 pitches (50 for strikes). This was just Bachar’s third start and fourth appearance with Fort Wayne this season. The Padres’ fifth-round pick in 2016 out of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater had his start to the season delayed by a shoulder injury before working his way back through the Arizona League for most of July. His previous high for innings in a game this season was five, and his highest pitch count was 84. Mixing a fastball, curveball, and changeup, Bachar struck out seven batters. Of the 21 batters he faced, Bachar (pronounced: BOCK-er, like soccer) never had a three-ball count.

The TinCaps (34-19, 60-63) gave Bachar a lead to pitch with in the top of the third. Fernando Tatis Jr. led off against Tyson Miller (L) with one of his three doubles in the game followed by a double from left fielder Nate Easley to make it 1-0. Then, designated hitter Jorge Ona launched a two-run homer to the seats in left field.

Fort Wayne cushioned its lead with a pair of runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth. The TinCaps out-hit the Cubs (25-28, 64-58) 12-1. More than half of the TinCaps’ hits went for extra bases as second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza also had an RBI double and center fielder Buddy Reed added an RBI triple.

South Bend had won the previous two nights and was victorious in six of its last seven.

Next Game

Friday, Aug. 18 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LH Adrian Morejon

– Loons Probable Starter: RH Riley Ottesen

Listen (CHANGE): WOWO 1190 AM & 107.5 FM, WOWO.com, TuneIn

Watch: Comcast Network 81