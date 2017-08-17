Sheriff: Suspect recorded fatal shooting of wife in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana man accused of killing his wife recorded audio of the shooting on a cellphone.

The Journal & Courier reports that 50-year-old Patrick Elliott has been charged with murder, providing false information and use of a firearm in connection to the Aug. 8 death of his 47-year-old wife, Donita Elliott.

Court documents say the recording includes the couple talking, the shot striking Donita Elliott and her pleas for help.

Patrick Elliott said in a letter to his church Sunday that Donita Elliott suffered from bipolar disorder and that the shooting was self-defense because she tried to attack him with a knife.

Court documents show Patrick Elliott told authorities he planted the knife in the room.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff Barry Richard says it isn’t clear why Elliott made the recording.

Elliott is scheduled for trial in November.

