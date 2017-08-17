Local woman donates nearly 700 eclipse glasses to school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pam Lake was working a booth at a PR conference in Indianapolis last year. The booth next to her was American Paper Optics, one of the major companies selling special solar eclipse glasses.

The person running that booth had to leave early to catch a flight and did not hand out all the eclipse glasses they brought. Pam asked if she could take them home, and that person said yes!

Pam has two children – one at Shawnee Middle School and one at Lincoln Elementary School. She knew she wanted to donate the glasses to either one school or the other and picked Lincoln because there are fewer students there.

She had nearly 700 glasses and wanted to give as many students the opportunity to see the eclipse as possible. “It makes me happy that they’re going to be able to smile…being able to help with this is pretty cool,” Lake said in an interview with NewsChannel 15 Thursday.