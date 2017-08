Jefferson Pointe will host a solar eclipse viewing party Monday, Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Pointe Center Courtyard Fountain.

There will be solar eclipse glasses for safe viewing of the eclipse for the first 1000 people beginning at 1:30 p.m. There will be a one pair of glasses per person limit.

Games, food, prizes and activities provided by the merchants at Jefferson Pointe.

WANE-TV Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri will host the event.