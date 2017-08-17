Huntington County Jail inmate dies, investigation underway

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway by Indiana State Police after a 19-year-old inmate being held at the Huntington County jail died Wednesday after being found on the floor of his cell late Tuesday.

Confinement officers at the jail went to the cell of Dakota M. Pratt at around 11:45 p.m. after being alerted by the inmate he shared the cell with. They found Pratt lying on the floor in medical distress with labored breathing according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The confinement officers tended to Pratt until medics arrived.

Pratt was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he died Wednesday evening at around 9:20 p.m.

The Huntington County Sheriff Department requested a detective from the Indiana State Police to conduct an investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning. Police say foul play is not suspected.