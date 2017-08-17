Four injured after car hits horse and buggy, driver arrested for OWI

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Four people were thrown from a horse and buggy Wednesday evening in Steuben County after a car hit them from behind according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s OFfice.

Police were told by a witness and the occupants of the buggy that as the buggy was traveling north on Ray Road south of CR 750 N, the car, also traveling north, slammed into it.

The four people riding in the buggy were all from Montgomery, Michigan. A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of multiple injuries and a 22-year-old man was also hospitalized. Two other adults were treated at the scene.

Brady Duvendack, 22, of Fremont was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Beside the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont Police Department, the Angola Police Department, the Fremont Fire Department and Steuben County EMS all assisted at the scene.