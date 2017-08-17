Eclipse Megamovie – how to be part of this historic event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – University of California Berkeley and Google bring you the Eclipse Megamovie, but they need your help to make this happen.

According to their website, “The primary goal of the Eclipse Megamovie Project is to produce a high definition, time-expanded video of the total solar eclipse that will cross North America from the northwest to the southeast on August 21, 2017.” They hope to collect more data with everyone’s help then they would be able to get with just a few scientists.

The movie will be made of images people like you send in! The project will particularly focus on when the sun is totally eclipsed and what happens right before and right after that total eclipse. To participate download the free Eclipse Megamovie app (from the App Store or Google Play).