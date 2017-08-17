Dangers of the Solar Eclipse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Schools are warning parents of the dangers of letting your child watch the solar eclipse without protection, but anyone is susceptible to damage from looking at the solar eclipse. Sunglasses are not a safe way to view the eclipse; they don’t block enough VISIBLE LIGHT. UV rays are not the issue here.

Leading doctors suggest that depending on sky conditions, it can take less than 90 seconds of looking at the sun directly to cause permanent damage to your eye. It’s also important to remember that this kind of damage is cumulative. If you only look at the sun for 10 seconds at a time but do that repeatedly, that will damage your eye significantly more than just viewing it for 10 seconds once.

Here is where you can buy the special eclipse glasses and here is an explanation of how to make your own eclipse viewer instead of buying the glasses.

If you plan to photograph the eclipse, you’ll likely need a filter for your camera lens too. Here is a good explanation from Nikon.