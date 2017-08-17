Cocaine, children found during raid; 1 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man was arrested after a morning raid where police reportedly found more than 100 grams of cocaine and two young children inside a home.

Quyon Dsean Rogers, 21, faces charges of Dealing Cocaine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and two counts of Neglect of a Dependent after police raided a home at 1230 Swinney Ave. just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Inside the home, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Emergency Services Team and Vice and Narcotics Division found a digital scale with cocaine residue, more than 100 grams of cocaine and several used baggies, according to a report.

Police also found a 10-month-old child and 3-year-old child. They were removed from the home and taken into custody by the Department of Child Services.

Neighborhood Code condemned the home after the raid.